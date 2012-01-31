Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
ISTANBUL Jan 31 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7815 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7905 late on Monday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.47 percent, after previously down from a previous close of 9.60 percent. Since the end of 2011, the benchmark yield has declined around 150 basis points.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.79 percent up at 57,811 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 1.38 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, but markets were starting to worry that Portugal might need a second rescue.
Asian equities were supported for most of January as central banks worldwide took aggressive liquidity pumping steps to ease concerns over a credit crunch in Europe, while data painted a less pessimistic view on the U.S. and German economies.
TRADE BALANCE
The statistics institute was scheduled to release trade data for December. (0800 GMT)
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for February, March and April.
INFLATION REPORT
Turkish Central Bank to announce quarterly inflation report.(0800 GMT).
DOGUS OTOMOTIV
Dogus Otomotiv, which sells Volkswagen cars in Turkey, said it is not holding talks with Volkswagen regarding manufacturing in Turkey, but shared technical data with Volkswagen.
