ISTANBUL Feb 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7795 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening from 1.7720 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the Dec. 4, 2013 benchmark bond
closed at 9.44 percent, down from a previous
close of 9.47 percent. The benchmark yield rose around 15 basis
points during intraday trade to as high as 9.47 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.11 percent
down at 57,171.34 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was up 1.3 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets struggled on Wednesday as weaker U.S.
data damped down recent optimism that the world's largest
economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis,
while Chinese manufacturing surveys failed to break the cautious
mood. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to
open up around 0.4-0.6 percent.
JANUARY EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters Assembly will announce data for
January exports.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data
for January.
PMI INDEX
The PMI index for January will be announced (0800).
GOLD IMPORTS
Gold imports data for January to be annnounced by the
Istanbul Gold Exchange.
HURRIYET, NUROL
Media company Hurriyet Gazetecilik has signed a contract
with Nurol GYO on the sale of its Hurriyet Medya Towers complex
for $127.5 million, it said in a statement.
VAKIFBANK
The lender says it has decided to look into the sale of its
Taksim Otelcilik unit through a block sale or an asset sale in
the future.
VESTEL ELEKTRONIK
Vestel Group deputy chairman Turan Erdogan says the group,
including Vestel Elektronik and white goods company Vestel Beyaz
, is focusing on smart screens and plans investment of
$300 million in this field in the next three years, newspapers
said.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)