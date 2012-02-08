ISTANBUL Feb 8 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7440 against the
dollar at 0628 GMT, firming from 1.7551 late on Tuesday.
The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose
to 9.35 percent from Monday's close of 9.41 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.21
percent to 60,545.87 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares nudged up near their highest in more than five
months on Wednesday and the euro hovered close to an 8-week high
as investors kept hopes alive for an agreement on details of a
new Greek bailout package despite further delays.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
, after a slow start, rose 0.7 percent to its
highest in more than five months.
C.BANK SURVEY
The central bank was scheduled to announce the results of
its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists'
expectations (1430).
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial
output data for December (0800 GMT). According to a Reuters
poll, production was expected to increase 2.3 percent
year-on-year.
SEKERBANK
Turkish lender Sekerbank applied to the banking regulator to
issue bonds worth up to 330 million lira ($188.78 million).
($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)