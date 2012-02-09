ISTANBUL Feb 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7445 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7477 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark December 2013 bond closed at 9.31 percent on Wednesday, slightly down from a previous close of 9.35 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.04 percent higher at 61,178.25 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was 1.17 percent up.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares struggled but the euro recovered on Thursday, as markets were left without a clear direction after Greek political leaders failed again to conclude a deal for a bailout package, which Athens needs to avoid a messy debt default. Talks would continue with one issue left to be resolved, so a deal could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a statement.

EUROBOND ISSUE

The Treasury issued $1 billion in a tap of its 6.25 percent Sept. 26, 2022 dollar-denominated bond with a yield of 5.75 percent, bankers said.

ISTANBUL FINANCIAL CENTRE

Environment and Urban Planning Minister Erdogan Bayraktar said that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had given permission for the Istanbul Financial Centre Project and construction would start on a project expected to create employment for 30,000 people, newspapers reported.

AZERI GAS EXPORTS

Azerbaijan restarted natural gas deliveries on Thursday to Turkey from its giant Shah Deniz field, a spokeswoman for operator BP told Reuters. Flows of Azeri gas to Turkey stopped on Tuesday, cutting it off from gas needed to meet high winter demand after Shah Deniz shut down on Monday night due to a technical fault.

YAPI KREDI DEBT RATING

Moody's assigns Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating to Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.

(Writing by Daren Butler)