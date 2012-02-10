ISTANBUL Feb 10 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7565 against the
dollar at 0628 GMT, firming from 1.7553 late on Thursday.
The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose
to 9.40 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.31 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.66
percent to 60,162.52 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro and shares pulled back on Friday as investors
remained concerned about prospects of restructuring Greece's
debt and global lenders demanded more steps even after it struck
a long-awaited deal on fiscal reforms.
Greek political leaders clinched a deal on severe austerity
measures and reforms indispensable for a second international
bailout in two years, but the country's lenders sought a
parliamentary seal of approval before providing any aid.
AKBANK
Turkish lender is expected to announce its fourth-quarter
results.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)