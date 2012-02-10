ISTANBUL Feb 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7565 against the dollar at 0628 GMT, firming from 1.7553 late on Thursday.

The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose to 9.40 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.31 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.66 percent to 60,162.52 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro and shares pulled back on Friday as investors remained concerned about prospects of restructuring Greece's debt and global lenders demanded more steps even after it struck a long-awaited deal on fiscal reforms.

Greek political leaders clinched a deal on severe austerity measures and reforms indispensable for a second international bailout in two years, but the country's lenders sought a parliamentary seal of approval before providing any aid.

AKBANK

Turkish lender is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results.

