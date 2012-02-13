ISTANBUL Feb 13 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7515 against the
dollar at 0631 GMT, firming from 1.7660 late on Friday.
The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose
to 9.46 percent on Friday, from previous close of 9.40 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.38
percent to 59,332.11 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday after Greece came
a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and
avoiding a messy default, though most of the recent optimism
appeared to have been already priced in.
The Greek parliament approved on Monday the deeply unpopular
austerity bill, while serious violence broke out on the streets
of Athens and spread across the country, highlighting the tough
challenge the government faces to pursue with the reforms.
ERDOGAN
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan underwent a successful
medical procedure on his digestive system and was in good
health, his office said on Saturday.
DECEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT
Turkish central bank will announce December current account
data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $6.5 billion
in December, according to a Reuters poll of 16 economists.(0800
GMT)
BOSPHORUS BRIDGE TENDER
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, French Vinci,
South Korean Posco and Spanish Ohl are
among interested bidders in the tender for the North Marmara
Motorway Project, including a third bridge across the Bosphorus
strait running through Istanbul, Haberturk daily reported,
citing an official from the highway authority.
($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)