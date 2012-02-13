ISTANBUL Feb 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7515 against the dollar at 0631 GMT, firming from 1.7660 late on Friday.

The yield on benchmark two-year bonds rose to 9.46 percent on Friday, from previous close of 9.40 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.38 percent to 59,332.11 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday after Greece came a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default, though most of the recent optimism appeared to have been already priced in.

The Greek parliament approved on Monday the deeply unpopular austerity bill, while serious violence broke out on the streets of Athens and spread across the country, highlighting the tough challenge the government faces to pursue with the reforms.

ERDOGAN

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan underwent a successful medical procedure on his digestive system and was in good health, his office said on Saturday.

DECEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT

Turkish central bank will announce December current account data. Turkey's current account deficit is seen at $6.5 billion in December, according to a Reuters poll of 16 economists.(0800 GMT)

BOSPHORUS BRIDGE TENDER

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, French Vinci, South Korean Posco and Spanish Ohl are among interested bidders in the tender for the North Marmara Motorway Project, including a third bridge across the Bosphorus strait running through Istanbul, Haberturk daily reported, citing an official from the highway authority.

($1 = 1.7481 Turkish liras)