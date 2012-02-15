ISTANBUL Feb 15 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7630 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, firming from 1.7678 late on Tuesday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 9.28 percent, slightly up from a
previous close at 9.22 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.48 percent
down at 59,662 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index which was 0.47 percent down.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on
Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in
exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials
scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises.
Positive German and U.S. data and measures to pump up global
liquidity, including fresh steps by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on
Tuesday, helped ease some tension sparked by Moody's threat to
cut the credit rating of non-euro zone member Britain.
UNEMPLOYMENT
The Statistics Institute will release unemployment data for
the October-December period (0800).
BUDGET DATA
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce budget data for
January (0900).
ISBANK
Is Bankasi will hold a news conference after the release of
its 2011 results (0800).
VAKIFBANK
The bank said its management board had given authorisation
for the issue of a total 3 billion lira of bills and bonds.
HALKBANK
Halkbank will release its 2011 results.
(Writing by Daren Butler)