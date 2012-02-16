ISTANBUL Feb 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7745 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, weakening from 1.7639 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.35 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.28 percent.

Turkey's main Istanbul share index closed 0.31 percent higher at 59,847.64 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was 1.16 percent up.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken Greece underscored how far Europe is from resolving a debt crisis that threatens the stability of the financial system. A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance ministers failed to resolve all the issues surrounding a second aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at the earliest.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The statistics institute is scheduled to release consumer confidence data for January (0800 GMT).

ERDEMIR

The steelmaker posted a net profit of 1.006 billion lira ($569 million) last year, up 31 percent from 766 million lira a year earlier.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company said on Wednesday it aimes for 6 to 8 percent revenue growth in 2012, and expects an EBITDA margin percentage in the low-40s, chief executive officer Hakam Kanafani told a conference call on Wednesday.

Turk Telekom's 2011 sales were 11.94 billion lira ($6.75 billion), according to its financial results released on Tuesday.

