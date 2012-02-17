ISTANBUL Feb 17 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7560 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7680 late on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 9.36 percent, virtually
unchanged from a previous close at 9.35 percent.
Turkey's main Istanbul share index closed 0.3
percent higher at 60,030.14 points, outperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index which was 1.06 percent down.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Friday on signs that euro zone
officials will soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece,
and after jobs and factory data pointed to a healthier U.S.
economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 1.4 percent, recovering most of
its losses suffered on Thursday when worries about a delay in
signing a Greek deal sparked fears of a debt default.
ARCELIK
Turkish whitegoods maker Arcelik posted a net profit of
506.5 million lira ($286.35 million) in 2011, missing a Reuters
forecast of 553.2 million lira.
ERDEMIR
Steelmaker Erdemir will raise its capital by 43.72 percent
to 3.09 billion lira.
TURK TRAKTOR
Turk Traktor to hold a news conference in Istanbul.
TURKEY LAW AMENDMENT
Turkey's parliament voted late on Thursday to prevent
prosecutors questioning intelligence officials without the prime
minister's permission, after a row which analysts said revealed
a government split on how to end the war with Kurdish militants.
(Writing by Daren Butler)