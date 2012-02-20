ISTANBUL Feb 20 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7415 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, firming from 1.7555 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 9.21 percent, down from a previous close at 9.36 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.8 percent higher at 61,111.30 points, outperforming a 1.2 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Markets across the assets rose on Monday as policy easing by China and expectations that Greece will secure a second bailout buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude and copper up nearly 2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1 percent to its highest in 6-1/2 months. Japan's Nikkei gained as much as 1.8 percent to its highest since early August, as a weaker yen also lifted sentiment.

YEN MARKET MANDATE

The Turkish Treasury said on Monday it had mandated Daiwa Securities Capital Markets, Nomura Securities and SMBC Nikko Securities to explore bond issuance opportunities in the JBIC guaranteed Yen market.

ERDOGAN SAYS NO STATE CONFLICT

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said there is no conflict between state institutions in Turkey in his first comments on a row over a bid by prosecutors to question spies as part of an investigation into Kurdish militants.

A law requiring the prime minister's permission to question intelligence agents or officials delegated by Erdogan was published in the Official Gazette at the weekend.

CHINESE VICE PRESIDENT

Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping is to arrive in Turkey.

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company says it sees fourth quarter consolidated net profit around 330 million lira ($188 million).

CREDIT CARDS

BDDK banking watchdog Tevfik Bilgin said banks do not want a single limit for credit cards, although he himself thought such a practice would be beneficial, newspaper reports said.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)