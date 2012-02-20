ISTANBUL Feb 20 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7415 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, firming from 1.7555 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 9.21 percent, down from a
previous close at 9.36 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.8 percent
higher at 61,111.30 points, outperforming a 1.2 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets across the assets rose on Monday as policy easing by
China and expectations that Greece will secure a second bailout
buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude
and copper up nearly 2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1 percent to
its highest in 6-1/2 months. Japan's Nikkei gained as
much as 1.8 percent to its highest since early August, as a
weaker yen also lifted sentiment.
YEN MARKET MANDATE
The Turkish Treasury said on Monday it had mandated Daiwa
Securities Capital Markets, Nomura Securities and SMBC Nikko
Securities to explore bond issuance opportunities in the JBIC
guaranteed Yen market.
ERDOGAN SAYS NO STATE CONFLICT
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said there is no
conflict between state institutions in Turkey in his first
comments on a row over a bid by prosecutors to question spies as
part of an investigation into Kurdish militants.
A law requiring the prime minister's permission to question
intelligence agents or officials delegated by Erdogan was
published in the Official Gazette at the weekend.
CHINESE VICE PRESIDENT
Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping is to arrive in Turkey.
TURKCELL
The leading mobile phone company says it sees fourth quarter
consolidated net profit around 330 million lira ($188 million).
CREDIT CARDS
BDDK banking watchdog Tevfik Bilgin said banks do not want a
single limit for credit cards, although he himself thought such
a practice would be beneficial, newspaper reports said.
(Writing by Daren Butler)