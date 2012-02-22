ISTANBUL Feb 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7495 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.7512 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond due December 4, 2013 closed at 9 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close of 9.21 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.32 percent down at 61,252.83 points, in line with a 0.27 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as relief over Greece's latest bailout turned to doubts that the debt-stricken country can keep to its austerity programme and concern about rising oil prices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent, having climbed 14 percent so far this year to rank among top asset performers.

CHINESE VICE PRESIDENT

China's Vice President Xi Jinping will attend a Turkish-Chinese Business Forum with business leaders from the two countries (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

The Central Bank will publish its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations for the economy (1230 GMT).

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker said on Tuesday its net profit jumped 31 percent to 662 million lira ($380 million) in 2011 from 504.6 million lira a year earlier.

TARAF IPO

Bookbuilding for the initial public offering of newspaper firm Taraf Gazetecilik will take place between Feb. 23-27 in a price range of 3.90-4.30 lira, with the offering planned to be for 16.67 percent of the company.

REVENUE-INDEXED BOND

The Treasury said on Tuesday it issued 109.2 million lira of a new revenue-indexed bond, maturing on Feb. 19, 2014, with all bids covered.

PETDER REPORT

The oil industry association will unveil its 2011 sector report (0900 GMT).

($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)