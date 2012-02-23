ISTANBUL Feb 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7570 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7579 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 9 percent on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous close, having fallen to 8.88 percent in intraday trade, its lowest since October.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.65 percent down at 60,856 points, slightly underperforming the 0.09 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about global growth driven by higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt restructuring challenges. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.6 percent, having consolidated from recent rallies after the much-awaited deal for a 130 billion euro Greek bailout was sealed earlier in the week. Sectors sensitive to growth cycles, including technology and materials , underperformed.

TURKCELL

Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said 2011 net profit fell 33 percent due to the effect of devaluation and hyperinflation in Belarus, where subsidiaries operate, while revenue rose 4.1 percent. nL5E8DN037]

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will release capacity utilisation data for February (1230 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will release manufacturing confidence data for February (1230 GMT).

EUROBANK TEKFEN

Turkish group Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greek lender EFG Eurobank and Turkish company Tekfen, said the process of selling a 70 percent stake in the bank was continuing, Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

Sources with knowledge of the deal had told Reuters on Wednesday that Kuwaiti group Burgan Bank had reached a deal to buy the 70 percent stake.

($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras)