ISTANBUL Feb 24 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7540 against the
dollar at 0626 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7638 late on
Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9 percent on Thursday, unchanged
from the previous close. During intraday trade on Wednesday it
had touched 8.88 percent, its lowest since October on hopes for
further liquidity easing by the central bank.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.96 percent
down at 59,666 points, underperforming the 0.59 percent decline
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data
improved sentiment, but gains may be limited by concerns that
rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro
zone economy and moves to take profits after recent rallies.
Positive sentiment weighed on the dollar, and in turn
supported the euro and commodities from copper to gold. Oil
extended gains on heightening concerns about escalating tension
between Iran and the West and risks of oil supply disruptions.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
Turkish Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor
arrivals in January. (0900 GMT)
BOYNER-YKM
Retail group Boyner Holding, which owns listed Boyner
Magazacilik, acquired 63 percent of Turkish retailer
YKM, Haberturk reported without citing anyone.
($1 = 1.7429 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)