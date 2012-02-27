ISTANBUL Feb 27 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7670 against the
dollar at 0633 GMT, little changed from 1.7672 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 9.18 percent on Friday, up from a
previous close at 9 percent.
The Istanbul stock index closed 0.12 percent higher
at 59,737.53 points, underperforming a rise of 0.76 percent in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as high oil prices raised
concerns about global growth, while signs of fresh steps from
the Group of 20 major economies to contain the euro zone debt
crisis underpinned the euro. Oil prices held near a 10-month
high on Monday due to supply concerns as tensions over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme worsened, while the rise in oil
weakened the outlook for industrial metal demand and pushed
copper futures lower.
HSBC
Lender HSBC Turkey General Manager Martin Spurling says the
bank aims to become the biggest global bank in Turkey and for
this reason the issue of bank purchases is always on its agenda,
Hurriyet newspaper reported.
FENERBAHCE
Bookbuilding for the soccer club's issue of a 100 million
Turkish lira ($57 million), two-year bond will be held on Feb
29-March 2, the company said.
ISBANK
Bookbuilding for the bank's 600 million lira, 378-day bond
will be on Feb. 29-March 2.
ARAB TOURISM ORGANISATION
The head of the organisation says it will invest $300
million in Turkey by the end of 2012, raising the number of its
hotels to 20, Dunya newspaper reported.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
President Abdullah Gul to chair a meeting of the National
Security Council, which gathers once every two months.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)