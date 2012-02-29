ISTANBUL Feb 29 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7523 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, firming from 1.7585 late on Tuesday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at
9.23 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close at 9.34
percent, as the dip in oil prices calmed inflation fears.
The Istanbul stock index rose 2.0 percent to 59,978
points, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the MSCI emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks hit a seven-month high while the euro and
commodity currencies held their ground on Wednesday on hopes a
fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank will help
further temper market tension and underpin risk appetite.
Profit taking capped copper but oil recovered after posting the
sharpest drop in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, while a weaker dollar
supported precious metals.
TRADE BALANCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release trade data for
January (0800 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the January deficit was
forecast to be 6.3 billion lira.
FRENCH COURT RULING
France's highest legal authority ruled on Tuesday that a new
law that would have made it illegal to deny the mass killing of
Armenians by Ottoman Turks nearly a century ago was
unconstitutional, a move quickly welcomed by Turkey.
TURKMENISTAN VISIT
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov will
hold a joint news conference with President Abdullah Gul and the
two countries will sign agreements.
IRAN TALKS
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday talks
between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security
Council plus Germany over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
may resume in April.
ISBANK
The lender's management board mandated its headquarters to
issue up to $1.5 billion worth of bonds with a maximum maturity
of 10 years.
F-35 JET FIGHTER
Decisions by international partners to scale back their
orders for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter reflect economic pressures in those countries, not a
diminished commitment to the programme, the top U.S. Air Force
general said on Tuesday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)