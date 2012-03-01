ISTANBUL, March 1 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7475 against the
dollar at 0638 GMT, slightly down from 1.7460 late on Wednesday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at
9.13 percent on Wednesday, down from a previous close at 9.23
percent, as the dip in oil prices calmed inflation fears.
The Istanbul stock index rose 1.24 percent to
60,721 points, outperforming a 0.97 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke put the brakes on a recent rally by curbing
optimism about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, but
without signalling any further monetary easing to stimulate
growth.
Chinese official and private-sector factory data also
reminded investors of the fragile state of the global economy,
while suggesting Beijing could avoid a hard landing.
FEBRUARY EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters Assembly will announce data for
February exports.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data
for February.
PMI INDEX
The PMI index for February will be announced (0800).
GOLD IMPORTS
Gold imports data for February to be annnounced by the
Istanbul Gold Exchange.
AFM
Turkish movie chain said it completed the sale of a 49.43
percent stake to Mars Sinema for $49 million.
(Writing by Daren Butler)