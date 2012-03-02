ISTANBUL, March 2 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7520 against the
dollar at 0646 GMT, slightly up from 1.7555 late on Thursday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at
9.23 percent on Thursday, up from a previous close at 9.13
percent, mainly because of profit taking on bonds after the
European liquidity operation. Bond prices move inversely to
yields.
The Istanbul stock index closed virtually unchanged
at 60,725.88 points, outperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after a
flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased fears
of a meltdown in the euro zone financial sector, overriding some
weak data and concerns about surging oil prices.
The ECB's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans added
to the banking system this week underpinned markets, driving
down bond yields of highly-indebted euro zone governments, such
as Italy, on Thursday.
ISBANK
Turkish lender Isbank plans to buy Greece's Piraeus
Bank's Egyptian unit, Milliyet reported without citing
anyone.
SLEDGEHAMMER CASE
Two former heads of Turkey's armed forces Ilker Basbug and
Yasar Buyukanit and the current head of Turkey's gendarmerie
paramilitary force, General Bekir Kalyoncu, were expected to
testify as witnesses in an investigation of an alleged 2003
military plot to overthrow the government.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)