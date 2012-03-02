ISTANBUL, March 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7520 against the dollar at 0646 GMT, slightly up from 1.7555 late on Thursday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.23 percent on Thursday, up from a previous close at 9.13 percent, mainly because of profit taking on bonds after the European liquidity operation. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The Istanbul stock index closed virtually unchanged at 60,725.88 points, outperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after a flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone financial sector, overriding some weak data and concerns about surging oil prices.

The ECB's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans added to the banking system this week underpinned markets, driving down bond yields of highly-indebted euro zone governments, such as Italy, on Thursday.

ISBANK

Turkish lender Isbank plans to buy Greece's Piraeus Bank's Egyptian unit, Milliyet reported without citing anyone.

SLEDGEHAMMER CASE

Two former heads of Turkey's armed forces Ilker Basbug and Yasar Buyukanit and the current head of Turkey's gendarmerie paramilitary force, General Bekir Kalyoncu, were expected to testify as witnesses in an investigation of an alleged 2003 military plot to overthrow the government.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)