ISTANBUL, March 7 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7870 against the
dollar at 0600 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7911 late on
Tuesday.
Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.39 percent, up from the close at
9.25 percent of the old benchmark bond.
The main stock index closed 0.91 percent down at
59,143.43 points, outperforming a 2.25 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as
investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty over
Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global
economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.
Commodity currencies eased, such as the Australian dollar,
which fell for a second session in Asia to a six-week low. Data
showing its economy grew a disappointingly slow 0.4 percent last
quarter also dented sentiment.
ERDOGAN-MURDOCH
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan met News Corp's Rupert Murdoch
late on Tuesday. Murdoch told Erdogan that News Corp is aiming
to increase its investments in Turkey, sources told Reuters.
News Corp is among bidders for the media assets of Calik
Holding, sources said last month.
TAV
Stake sale process in Turkish airport operator TAV is
nearing an end and the final decision will be made next week,
TAV Chief Executive Officer Sani Sener said according to Sabah
newspaper. French companies are leading bidders, Sabah reported
him as saying.
($1 = 1.7677 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)