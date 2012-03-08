ISTANBUL, March 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7760 against the dollar at 0629 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7876 late on Wednesday.

Turkey's benchmark bond yield closed at 9.38 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close of 9.39 percent.

The main stock index closed 0.57 percent up at 59,479 points, outperforming a 0.46 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.

The Greek debt swap deal and U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due on Friday, are seen as a test case for gauging whether markets can build on the optimism of recent months and overcome patchy growth figures which have dented sentiment.

SAMURAI BOND

Turkey borrowed 90 billion yen ($1.11 billion) in Samurai bond issue. The bond was priced at a coupon of 1.47 percent and a spread of OS+40bp, and had a maturity of 10 years, IFR reported.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial output data for January (0800 GMT).

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank was scheduled to announce the results of its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations (1430).

CASH BALANCE

The treasury will release data on the February cash balance (1530 GMT).

TUPRAS

Turkey's sole refiner is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7677 Turkish liras) ($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen) (Writing by Seda Sezer)