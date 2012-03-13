ISTANBUL, March 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7910 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7950 late on Monday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.32 percent, up from a previous close of 9.18 percent.

The main stock index closed 0.46 percent down at 59,009 points, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was down 0.96 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose to their highest in a week, while the dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday, supported by recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy, ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

Bank of Japan's policy meeting, which began on Monday, will also remain in focus. The bank is expected to hold rates as the economic outlook and risks have not changed much since its last meeting nearly a month ago.

PARLIAMENTARY GROUP MEETINGS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to make a regular speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament. Opposition parties will also hold group meetings.

BOND AUCTION

The Turkish Treasury will hold an auction for a new five-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on March 8, 2017.

NORTHERN CYPRUS EXPLORATION

Turkey will begin drilling for oil or gas in northern Cyprus towards the end of March, the head of state energy company TPAO said on Monday. Any gas discovery in this area could raise the stakes in the negotiations over reunification of the island and possibly increase tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

TURKISH CYPRIOT LEADER VISITS

Dervis Eroglu, head of the Turkish Cypriot enclave in northern Cyprus, will visit Ankara and hold talks with President Abdullah Gul, Prime Minister Erdogan and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

AKSA ENERJI

The energy company said it suffered a net loss of 124.5 million lira ($69 million) in 2011, compared with a net profit of 59.6 million lira a year earlier. Its sales rose 43.5 percent last year to 1.3 billion lira.

COMPANY RESULTS

Discount retailer BIM and real estate investment trust Emlak GYO to release 2011 results.

COURT RELEASES JOURNALISTS

A Turkish court released four journalists on Monday pending trial on accusations they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the government, in a case that has become a focus for criticism of Turkey's record on media freedom.

MOVE TO SUMMER TIME

According to a cabinet meeting decision published in the Official Gazette, clocks will move one hour forward at 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, March 25. Clocks will go back again at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sunday, Oct. 28.

($1 = 1.7945 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)