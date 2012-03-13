ISTANBUL, March 13 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7910 against the
dollar at 0633 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7950 late on Monday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.32 percent, up from a previous close of 9.18
percent.
The main stock index closed 0.46 percent down at
59,009 points, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index which was down 0.96 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to their highest in a week, while the
dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on
Tuesday, supported by recent signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy, ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.
Bank of Japan's policy meeting, which began on Monday, will
also remain in focus. The bank is expected to hold rates as the
economic outlook and risks have not changed much since its last
meeting nearly a month ago.
PARLIAMENTARY GROUP MEETINGS
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to make a regular
speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament. Opposition
parties will also hold group meetings.
BOND AUCTION
The Turkish Treasury will hold an auction for a new
five-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on March 8, 2017.
NORTHERN CYPRUS EXPLORATION
Turkey will begin drilling for oil or gas in northern Cyprus
towards the end of March, the head of state energy company TPAO
said on Monday. Any gas discovery in this area could raise the
stakes in the negotiations over reunification of the island and
possibly increase tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
TURKISH CYPRIOT LEADER VISITS
Dervis Eroglu, head of the Turkish Cypriot enclave in
northern Cyprus, will visit Ankara and hold talks with President
Abdullah Gul, Prime Minister Erdogan and Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu.
AKSA ENERJI
The energy company said it suffered a net loss of 124.5
million lira ($69 million) in 2011, compared with a net profit
of 59.6 million lira a year earlier. Its sales rose 43.5 percent
last year to 1.3 billion lira.
COMPANY RESULTS
Discount retailer BIM and real estate investment
trust Emlak GYO to release 2011 results.
COURT RELEASES JOURNALISTS
A Turkish court released four journalists on Monday pending
trial on accusations they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow
the government, in a case that has become a focus for criticism
of Turkey's record on media freedom.
MOVE TO SUMMER TIME
According to a cabinet meeting decision published in the
Official Gazette, clocks will move one hour forward at 3 a.m.
(0100 GMT) on Sunday, March 25. Clocks will go back again at 4
a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sunday, Oct. 28.
