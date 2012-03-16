ISTANBUL, March 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7972 against the dollar at 0700 GMT, little changed from 1.7966 late on Thursday.

Turkey's two-year March 5, 2014 benchmark bond yield closed at 9.37 percent, after hitting a one-month high of 9.67 percent, compared with a previous close at 9.42 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.73 percent up at 61,279 points, outperforming a 0.12 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher on Friday while the dollar took a breather as its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, with a fresh batch of encouraging U.S. economic data further underpinning investor sentiment.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.1 percent, for a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent. The index has risen 13.7 percent so far this year, recovering three-quarters of an 18 percent loss posted last year.

MOODY'S REVIEWS TURKISH BANKS FOR DOWNGRADE

Moody's Investors Service said it reviewed 13 Turkish banks local currency issuer and deposit ratings for downgrade, reflecting its assessment of linkage between the credit profiles of sovereigns and financial institutions globally.

Moody's expects to position the standalone credit assessments of most banks globally at or below the domestic sovereign's rating, which in the case of Turkey is Ba2, with a positive outlook.

MOODY'S REVIEWS FINANSBANK

In a separate statement, Moody's also placed on review for downgrade the C- bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of Finansbank A.S. as the corresponding standalone assessment of Baa2 is currently above Turkey's debt rating of Ba2 (with positive outlook).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release consumer confidence data for February (0800 GMT).

DENIZBANK

The bank's chief executive Hakan Ates told reporters that parent Franco-Belgian Dexia can either withdraw from the process of selling Denizbank or launch a new sale process and the likelihood of the latter option is boosted as the process lengthens.

