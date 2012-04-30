ISTANBUL, April 30 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7575 against the
dollar at 0521 GMT, firming from 1.7600 late on Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.36 percent, down from a previous close at 9.45
percent, with liquidity levels unchanged and the central bank
signalling tighter policy ahead.
Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.13
percent at 60,596 points, in line with a decline of 0.26 percent
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S.
growth data left open the possibility for more monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with Japanese
and Chinese markets closed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.6 percent, drawing support from
Australian shares which rose 0.7 percent on strength in
the mining sector after copper prices hit a three-week high on
Friday.
TRADE BALANCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce trade data
for March. In a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the March deficit
was forecast to be $7.6 billion (0700 GMT).
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for the
May-July period (1400 GMT).
MAPFRE
Spanish insurer Mapfre Turkey unit head Pedro Lopez
said the firm is interested in new buyouts in Turkey, Hurriyet
newspaper reported.
CALIK HOLDING
Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved Calik Holding's
eurobond issuance plan for $700 million.
ARCELIK
Turkish whitegoods maker Arcelik expected to announce its
first quarter earnings. Arcelik is seen reporting 3 percent
decline in its first quarter net profit to 122 million lira,
according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
AKBANK
Turkish lender Akbank expected to announce its first quarter
earnings. Akbank is seen reporting up to a 30 percent decline in
its net profit in the first quarter to 518.5 million lira,
according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)