ISTANBUL, April 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7575 against the dollar at 0521 GMT, firming from 1.7600 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.36 percent, down from a previous close at 9.45 percent, with liquidity levels unchanged and the central bank signalling tighter policy ahead.

Istanbul's main stock index closed down 0.13 percent at 60,596 points, in line with a decline of 0.26 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with Japanese and Chinese markets closed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 percent, drawing support from Australian shares which rose 0.7 percent on strength in the mining sector after copper prices hit a three-week high on Friday.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce trade data for March. In a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the March deficit was forecast to be $7.6 billion (0700 GMT).

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for the May-July period (1400 GMT).

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre Turkey unit head Pedro Lopez said the firm is interested in new buyouts in Turkey, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

CALIK HOLDING

Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved Calik Holding's eurobond issuance plan for $700 million.

ARCELIK

Turkish whitegoods maker Arcelik expected to announce its first quarter earnings. Arcelik is seen reporting 3 percent decline in its first quarter net profit to 122 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

AKBANK

Turkish lender Akbank expected to announce its first quarter earnings. Akbank is seen reporting up to a 30 percent decline in its net profit in the first quarter to 518.5 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. (Writing by Seda Sezer)