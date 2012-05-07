UPDATE 1-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
ISTANBUL May 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7675 against the dollar at 0519 GMT, weakening from 1.7581 late on Friday.
Two-year bond yields closed at 9.44 percent from a previous close at 9.33 percent following the additional tightening decision of the central bank.
The main stock index closed 0.46 percent down at 59,015 points, outperforming a decline of 0.94 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets from oil to shares slumped on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity policies seen widely by markets as vital to resolving the bloc's debt crisis.
Much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday added to concerns as it raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects of growth in the world's largest economy.
TAYYIP ERDOGAN
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian refugees on Sunday that victory for the rebels in their country was not far off and President Bashar al-Assad was "losing blood" by the day.
OTOKAR
Turkish carmaker said it signed a preliminary deal to make Cobra armed vehicles in Kazakhstan for the Kazakh armed forces.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 22 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September, encouraging investors who see the electric vehicle as the avenue to profitability for the young company.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.