ISTANBUL May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7816 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, compared with a level of 1.7810 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014 closed at 9.53 percent, up from a previous close at 9.46 percent, despite its successful tap where the treasury borrowed 995.2 million lira ($565 million) from domestic markets, including non-competitive sales, than a forecast of 845 million lira.

The main stock index closed 0.1 percent down at 58,749 points, outperforming a 1 percent slide in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained pressured on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government two days after an election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal could be scrapped. Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded that pledges made in exchange for an European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue package be torn up.

ISTANBUL AS FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Institute of International Finance and Akbank to hold a conference entitled Building Istanbul as a Key Financial Center, with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci among those attending.

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury will release data on the April cash balance (1430 GMT).

AVEA

Mobile phone company to hold news conference (0700 GMT).

YAPI KREDI

The lender will release first quarter results.

SHENHUA $2 BLN INVESTMENT

Haberturk newspaper says the Chinese mining and energy company Shenhua wants to invest $2 billion in the construction of a 2000 MW power station at Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

