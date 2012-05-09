ISTANBUL May 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7816 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, compared with a level of 1.7810 late on
Tuesday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014
closed at 9.53 percent, up from a previous
close at 9.46 percent, despite its successful tap where the
treasury borrowed 995.2 million lira ($565 million) from
domestic markets, including non-competitive sales, than a
forecast of 845 million lira.
The main stock index closed 0.1 percent down at
58,749 points, outperforming a 1 percent slide in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained pressured on
Wednesday as Greece struggled to form a government two days
after an election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout
deal could be scrapped. Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the
leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to
form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he
demanded that pledges made in exchange for an European
Union/International Monetary Fund rescue package be torn up.
ISTANBUL AS FINANCIAL CENTRE
The Institute of International Finance and Akbank to hold a
conference entitled Building Istanbul as a Key Financial Center,
with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Finance Minister Mehmet
Simsek and Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci among those
attending.
CASH BALANCE
The Treasury will release data on the April cash balance
(1430 GMT).
AVEA
Mobile phone company to hold news conference (0700 GMT).
YAPI KREDI
The lender will release first quarter results.
SHENHUA $2 BLN INVESTMENT
Haberturk newspaper says the Chinese mining and energy
company Shenhua wants to invest $2 billion
in the construction of a 2000 MW power station at Iskenderun in
southern Turkey.
