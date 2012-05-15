ISTANBUL May 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8086 against the
dollar at 0618 GMT, little changed from 1.8082 late on Monday,
after hitting its lowest since April 11 at 1.8120.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond closed
at 9.56 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.52
percent.
Turkey's main stock index closed 1.73 percent down
at 57,853 points, almost in line with a 1.92 percent dip in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors
sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of
Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to undo progress
made so far to solve Europe's debt crisis.
The euro slipped to a four-month low of $1.2815 and
the risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a five-month low of
$0.9945. The U.S. dollar and the yen, perceived as safe
haven currencies for their relative stability, stayed well bid,
with the dollar index measured against major currencies
scaling a four-month peak of 80.739.
FEBRUARY UNEMPLOYMENT
Turkish Statistics Institute will announce three month
average jobless rate, for the Jan-Feb-March period. The
unemployment rate had risen to 10.2 percent in the prior period.
APRIL GOVERNMENT BUDGET BALANCE
Finance Ministry will announce the budget numbers. March
budget deficit was 5.5 billion lira.
ISBANK
Turkish lender Isbank plans to issue lira bonds worth up to
550 million lira ($303.78 million), with an option to raise the
amount to 700 million lira depending on demand, Isbank said in a
filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
MIGROS TURK
Turkish supermarket chain said sale of its unit Tansas to a
group is out of question, Migros said in a statement with the
Istanbul Stock Exchange.
DOGAN ENERJI
Dogan Enerji, the energy unit of Turkish conglomerate Dogan
Holding, agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in oil
retailer Full, Dogan Holding said in a filing to the Istanbul
Stock Exchange.
TURKIYE FINANS
Turkish Islamic bank Turkiye Finans secured a $350 million
murabaha loan, and plans to issue $300 million sukuk at the end
of the year, general manager Derya Gurerk said late on Monday.
($1 = 1.8105 Turkish liras)
