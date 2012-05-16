ISTANBUL May 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8225 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.8142 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014 closed at 9.60 percent on Tuesday, up from
a previous close of 9.56 percent.
After closing at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday, Turkey's main
stock index fell another 0.69 percent to 57,453.05
points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday
after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed,
fuelling fears that a second election in June could precipitate
Athens' exit from the euro zone and deepen the bloc's debt
crisis. Investors continued to reduce positions in riskier
assets, leading to a fall of more than $1 in oil prices and a
drop to a 4-month low for spot gold, while lifting the dollar
which tends to be seen as safe haven in times of heightened
uncertainty.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release April consumer
confidence data (0700 GMT).
GE TURKEY
General Electric has decided to produce medical
devices, aircraft engines and locomotives in Turkey, newspapers
reported on Wednesday, quoting Industry Minister Nihat Ergun.
The company will announce the decision officially in June.
Ergun also said GE will establish a research and development
centre in Turkey.
ALARKO IN KAZAKHSTAN
Alarko Holding unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi says it
has secured contract work in a road project in Kazakhstan worth
$80.9 million.
MIGROS
The retailer will release its first-quarter results.
