ISTANBUL May 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8161 against the
dollar at 0524 GMT, slightly weakening from 1.8142 late on
Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014 closed at 9.60 percent, up from a previous
close of 9.56 percent.
After closing at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday, Turkey's main
stock index fell another 0.69 percent to 57,453.05
points, underperforming a 0.32 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares on Thursday recovered a bit of the ground lost
in the previous day's sell-off, but investors found no reason to
bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of
contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent on short covering, after
sliding more than 3 percent - its biggest one-day drop in six
months - on Wednesday.
TAV HAVALIMANLARI
The sale of 38 percent stake in airports operator TAV
to France's Aeroports de Paris was
completed, TAV shareholder Akfen and TAV said.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines is in talks with
Poland's flag carrier LOT to buy a 50 percent stake,
Milliyet newspaper reported citing Economy Minister Zafer
Caglayan.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)