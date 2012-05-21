ISTANBUL May 21 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8301 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.8310 late on Friday,
when it touched 1.8414 - its weakest level since Jan. 18.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014,
closed at 9.51 percent on Friday, after rising
as far as to 9.70 percent in early trade, compared with
Thursday's close at 9.60 percent.
The main stock index closed 0.69 percent down at
56,936 points, outperforming a 1.51 percent dip in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets recovered some ground on Monday after last week's
heavy losses, but investors remained wary about the euro zone
despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the monetary
union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth.
Leaders of G8 major industrialised nations meeting at the
weekend vowed to take steps to combat financial turmoil and
revitalise a global economy threatened by Europe's debt crisis,
but they offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled
Greece which holds fresh elections next month.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkey's national carrier had a net loss of 29.38 million
lira ($16 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of
219.8 million lira in the same period a year earlier, it said in
a filing to the Istanbul bourse.
DOGAN HOLDING
The media company returned to profit this year, posting a
net yield of 23.6 million lira in the first quarter, according
to an income statement late on Friday. Dogan made a loss of 200
million lira in the same period a year ago.
Sales rose 20 percent to 746 million lira, it said.
ISBANK
The lender has applied to the Capital Markets Board for the
issue of a $1.5 billion bond, according to the weekly markets
board bulletin.
HALKBANK
The lender said it has authorised its head office to renew a
syndication in two tranches of 607 million euros and $145
million which matures on July 18.
FENERBAHCE
Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu, the main shareholder in Fenerbahce
Sportif with an 85 percent stake, has given the
company's board for a 15 percent public offering.
DEBT STOCK
The Treasury is due to release data on the central
government gross debt stock in April at 1400 GMT.
IMF DEBT
Turkey's debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell
to $1.9 billion and the country will clear the debt by April
2013, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Turkey aims
to lift its foreign currency and gold reserves to $100 million
from $93 million, he also said.
(Reporting by Daren Butler)