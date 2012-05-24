ISTANBUL May 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8530 against the dollar at 0603 GMT, slightly firmer than 1.8549 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.52 percent on Wednesday from 9.46 percent on Tuesday.

The main stock index slumped 2.5 percent at 55,734, in line with a 2.5 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Thursday but remained vulnerable amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis, heightening the risk of Greece leaving the currency bloc.

The euro dipped to $1.2573, just above its lowest level since July 2010 hit the previous day. U.S. crude futures recovered 0.8 percent to $90.66 a barrel, after ending down 2.1 percent, while Brent rose 0.7 percent to $106.33. Gold was sluggish on the fragile euro.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said late on Wednesday that Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT and not just Turkish Airlines.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will announce the capacity utilisation rate in April at 1130 GMT.

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will announce data on the manufacturing confidence index in May at 1130 GMT.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.8344 Turkish liras)