ISTANBUL May 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8472 against the dollar at 0606 GMT, slightly weaker than 1.8455 late on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed flat at 9.52 percent in thin trade.

The main stock index closed 1.47 percent down at 54,916 points, its lowest since Jan. 25, underperforming a 0.69 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to their lowest levels of the year on Friday as early bargain hunting gave way to worries about Europe's raging debt crisis and weak global growth.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7 percent, after edging up as much as 0.3 percent earlier, hitting its lowest since late December as worries about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone continued to weigh on the market.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Turkish Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals in April. (0900 GMT)

DENIZBANK

Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia has begun exclusive talks with Russian lender Sberbank to sell its Turkish unit DenizBank, and wants to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

AKBANK

Turkish lender Akbank said Citigroup, which has a 20 percent stake in the bank, has started selling a 10.1 percent stake of Thursday.

