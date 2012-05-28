ISTANBUL May 28 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8320 against the
dollar at 0622 GMT, stronger than 1.8422 late on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014,
stood at 9.53 percent, virtually unchanged from
a previous close at 9.52 percent.
The main stock index closed down 0.19 percent to
54,809 points, in line with a 0.05 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as
opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps
helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly exit by
Athens from the single currency.
The recovery looked vulnerable, however, as MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added
0.4 percent, after hitting its lowest level since late December
on Friday.
($1 = 1.8344 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)