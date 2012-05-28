ISTANBUL May 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8320 against the dollar at 0622 GMT, stronger than 1.8422 late on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, stood at 9.53 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.52 percent.

The main stock index closed down 0.19 percent to 54,809 points, in line with a 0.05 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly exit by Athens from the single currency.

The recovery looked vulnerable, however, as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 percent, after hitting its lowest level since late December on Friday.

