The lira was at 1.8350 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, compared with 1.8370 late on Monday. The lira hit a four-month low of 1.8582 last week after renewed euro zone worries.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.45 percent on Monday, from a previous close at 9.53 percent.

The main stock index closed 0.06 percent up at 54,843 points, compared with a 0.99 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher but the euro eased on Tuesday, as a relief rally from last week's heavy selling proved short-lived, with a surge in Spanish borrowing costs adding to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2530, just above its 2-month low of $1.2495 hit on Friday, while the Australian dollar, often seen as a gauge for risk appetite, fell 0.2 percent to $0.9830.

C.BANK MEETING

The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. It is widely expected to leave benchmark rates unchanged, while raising the limit on the amount of lira reserve requirements which can be held in foreign currency. (1100 GMT)

BRIDGE, MOTORWAY TENDER

A tender will be completed on Tuesday for the North Marmara Motorway project, including the construction of a third bridge across the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, with the bids of the final three groups to be assessed.

The three groups involved are Cengiz-Kolin-Limak-Makyol-Kalyon, IC Ictas-Astaldi and Italy's Salini-Gulermak. The bids will be opened at the Highways General Headquarters at 1 pm (1000 GMT).

TURKCELL

Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, said in a statement the final hearing in a trial over a dispute with Turkey's Cukurova Holding over mobile phone company Turkcell will be held at the end of October.

TUFANBEYLI POWER PLANT

The Turkish Coal Board will announce the results of final bids for the Tufanbeyli coal field and a 600 megawatt power station. (1100 GMT).

(Writing by Daren Butler)