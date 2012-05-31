ISTANBUL May 31 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8530 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.8471 late on Wednesday. The
lira was approaching the four-month low of 1.8582 which it hit
last week due to euro zone worries.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014 closed at 9.46 percent on Wednesday, up
from a previous close of 9.40 percent.
The main stock index fell 0.58 percent to 55,125
points, outperforming a 1.52 percent decline in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares and commodities slid while the euro fell to its
lowest in almost two years against the dollar on Thursday, as
surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that
it would not be able to rescue its banks and may have to seek a
bailout. Investors fled from risk assets to U.S. government
bonds, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
falling below 1.6 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday, its
lowest in at least 60 years. The 10-year Japanese government
bond yield hit a nine-year low of 0.810
percent.
TRADE BALANCE
April trade data will be announced by the Turkish Statistics
Institute (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll the deficit was forecast
at $7.3 billion.
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for
June-August (1400 GMT).
AVIATION SECTOR STRIKES OUTLAWED
Parliament has approved a law banning aviation sector
workers from going on strike, despite protests by Turkish
Airlines employees earlier this week over the move.
ABANK
ABank said it mandated international banks coordinated by
Standard Chartered Bank to arrange a one-year syndicated loan in
two tranches denominated in euros and dollars.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier said it had leased three A319-100 aircraft
from the International Lease Finance Corporation.
ISBANK
The lender said in a statement its headquarters had been
mandated to assess options for its branches in northern Cyprus,
including bringing them under the umbrella of a new bank.
(Writing by Daren Butler)