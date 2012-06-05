ISTANBUL, June 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8493 against the dollar at 0443 GMT, slightly weakening from 1.8471 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed on Monday at 9.25 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.35 percent on Friday.

The main stock index closed 0.32 percent up at 55,744 points, outperforming an MSCI emerging markets index that fell 1.13 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, the euro and commodities rebounded on Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.

In a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the 17-nation euro area, finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers will hold emergency talks by phone later on Tuesday.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ON THE MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA AND EURASIA

The World Economic Forum on Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia convenes in Istanbul, bringing together many regional political and economy leaders. Turkey's prime minister and a number of other ministers will attend and address the conference.

VAKIFLAR BANKASI

Lender Vakifbank mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and the Royal Bank of Scotland for a series of investor meetings on a eurobond issue, the bank said in a statement.

