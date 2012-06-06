ISTANBUL, June 6 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8401 against the
dollar at 0424 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8473 late on
Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014, closed at 9.20 percent from a previous
close at 9.25 percent. Traders said more favourable inflation
outlook boosted the bond market.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 0.1 percent up
at 55,799 points in thin trade, underperforming a 0.80 percent
rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as concerns that Europe's
financial strains could intensify following a warning from Spain
that it was being shut out of credit markets fuelled hopes that
policy makers will unveil fresh monetary stimulus measures.
Data showing Australian economy grew a surprisingly strong
1.3 percent in the first quarter lifted the Australian dollar 1
percent to $0.9840 and pushed shares there up 0.3
percent from negative territory.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ON THE MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA AND
EURASIA
The World Economic Forum on Europe, the Middle East, North
Africa and Central Asia convenes in Istanbul, bringing together
many regional political and economy leaders.
FRIENDS OF SYRIA
Foreign ministers of core members from the Friends of Syria
nations expected to hold meeting.
CELEBI
Çelebi Ground Handling said it has made an offer to buy the
Spanish firm of Newco Airport Services unit, which runs ground
handling services at Barcelona, Santiago, Oviedo and Vigo
airports.
