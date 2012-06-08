ISTANBUL, June 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8316 against the dollar at 0517 GMT, firming from 1.8329 late on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.13 percent, from a previous close at 9.19 percent.

Istanbul's main stock index rose 0.8 percent to 56,695 points, underperforming a 1.32 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Commodities from oil to copper and Asian shares tumbled on Friday, while risk aversion lifted the dollar, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors looking for a clear signal of further U.S. monetary stimulus.

DENIZBANK

Russia's top lender Sberbank will sign an agreement on Friday to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.48 billion lira ($3.5 billion), a source close to the deal said.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistics Institute on Friday will release data for April's industrial output at 0700 GMT.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier said it had agreed to a petition to rehire the 305 workers it sacked after the union on May 31 called for a partial slowdown to protest a bill that bans aviation strikes.

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury will announce Turkey's cash balance for May at 1430 GMT.

FARM PAYMENTS

The Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday it will pay 110,000 farmers a total of 685 million lira worth of supports for producing cotton, soybeans, corn, oilseeds and other key crops.

