ISTANBUL, June 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8281 against the
dollar at 0515 GMT, firmer than 1.8303 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on March 5,
2014, closed at 9.15 percent, higher than a
previous close of 9.11 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index closed 1.21 percent
higher at 58,201.29 points, outperforming a 0.52 percent decline
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares trimmed earlier gains in choppy trade on
Wednesday, with worries over contagion from Spain's banking
sector heightening after the country's bond yields hit record
peaks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan inched up 0.1 percent to 396.76, after
earlier climbing as much as 0.4 percent.
US PRESSES TURKEY TO CUT MORE IRANIAN OIL IMPORTS
The United States has pressed Turkey to follow up on a 20
percent cut in oil purchases from Iran with a further cut in six
months time to help persuade Iran to quit stalling in talks over
its nuclear programme, a U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.
WORLD BANK'S TURKEY GROWTH PROJECTION
Turkish economic activity will gain steam in the second half
of 2012 and the country will log a slightly wider current
account deficit than previously expected, the World Bank's lead
economist for the country Marina Wes said on Tuesday.
SPECIAL AUTHORITY COURTS
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the government
was working on amendments to the criminal code that may include
curbing the powers of special authority courts handling
organised crime and terrorism trialsm that have included coup
conspiracy cases against hundreds of military officers.
ISBANK
Isbank's general manager Adnan Bali said late on Tuesday
that the bank was in advanced talks to acquire HSBC branch
offices in Pakistan.
