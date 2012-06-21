ISTANBUL, June 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7949 against the dollar at 0541 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7925 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond fell to 8.92 percent on Wednesday, its lowest level since the end of February.

Istanbul's main stock index rose 0.17 percent to 59,401.26 points, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks outside Japan slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist" but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. The U.S. central bank, as expected, extended its programme of selling short-term securities and buying longer-dated ones, a move aimed at driving down borrowing costs, but did not signal a third round of quantitative easing.

C.BANK MEETING

The central bank's monetary policy committee meeting will meet and announce its monthly decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). In a Reuters poll of analysts, the central bank was expected to leave key rates unchanged while raising the limit on the proportion of lira required reserves that can be held in forex.

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank is scheduled to release its bi-weekly survey on business leaders' and economists' economic expectations (1130 GMT).

CARREFOURSA

Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, plans to remain in Turkey but could change its partner there, Haberturk newspaper on Thursday reported Carrefour board member Thomas Huebner as saying.

ERDEMIR

Steelmaker Erdemir said in a statement to the stock exchange that chairman Fatih Osman Tar will deputise as general manager as the current general manager has taken on the role of group production coordination.

FIBA HOLDING

FIBA Holding Chairman Husnu Ozyegin said it had decided to form a joint bank in Russia linking its Credit Europe Bank with retail chain Auchan.

DEBT STOCK

Turkey's central government gross debt stock rose to 520.8 billion lira ($289 billion) at the end of May, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

CASABLANCA BOURSE

Istanbul Stock Exchange Chairman Ibrahim Turhan to sign a memorandum of agreement with his counterpart at the Casablanca bourse (0730 GMT).

