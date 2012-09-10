ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.8002 against the
dollar at 0512 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7976 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark
bond closed at 7.35 percent on Friday, its lowest level since
January 2011 and compared with a previous close at 7.53 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.33 percent up
at 67,937 points, underperforming a 1.99 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising
that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to
announce fresh stimulus and Europe will make further progress in
its debt crisis management this week, overshadowing soft Chinese
data.
Trade data released on Monday showed China's exports in
August grew slightly less than expected from a year ago while
imports slumped, wrongfooting forecasts of a rise, and
suggesting weak domestic demand.
Q2 GROWTH
The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release
gross domestic production growth for the second quarter.
According to a Reuters poll of 14 economists, GDP was expected
to expand 3.25 percent in the second quarter.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The Statistics Institute is due to announce industrial
output for July at 0700 GMT.
CASH BALANCE
The Treasury announces its cash balance for August at 1430
GMT.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)