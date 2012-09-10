ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8002 against the dollar at 0512 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7976 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.35 percent on Friday, its lowest level since January 2011 and compared with a previous close at 7.53 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.33 percent up at 67,937 points, underperforming a 1.99 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus and Europe will make further progress in its debt crisis management this week, overshadowing soft Chinese data.

Trade data released on Monday showed China's exports in August grew slightly less than expected from a year ago while imports slumped, wrongfooting forecasts of a rise, and suggesting weak domestic demand.

Q2 GROWTH

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release gross domestic production growth for the second quarter. According to a Reuters poll of 14 economists, GDP was expected to expand 3.25 percent in the second quarter.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Statistics Institute is due to announce industrial output for July at 0700 GMT.

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury announces its cash balance for August at 1430 GMT.

