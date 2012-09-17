ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7957 against the dollar at 0525 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7919 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.23 percent, down from a previous close at 7.33 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.32 percent at 68,180 points, underperforming a 3.38 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul index hit its highest level since May 2011 at 68,540 on Sept. 12.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks touched their highest in more than four months on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after rallying late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus from the world's top central banks will support flagging growth.

The dollar languished near its lowest in seven months, as the aggressive new securities-buying programme announced by the Federal Reserve on Thursday tempted investors back into riskier assets such as equities and commodities.

JOBLESS DATA

Turkish May-July unemployment data due 0700 GMT.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release August consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The Finance Ministry will announce budget data for August (0800 GMT).

KOLIN INSAAT

The construction company is in talks to form a consortium as it is interested bidding in a tender to build a third airport in Istanbul, Chairman Naci Kologlu said.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading