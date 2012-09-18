ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8000 against the
dollar at 0440 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7955 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.33 percent, up from a previous
close at 7.23 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.13
percent at 68,092 points, underperforming a 0.01 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index. The Istanbul index
hit its highest level since May 2011 at 68,540 on Sept. 12.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday
while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on
growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed
whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.
Concerns about the growth slowdown in China, the world's top
consumer of raw materials and the second-largest economy, also
weighed on sentiment as investors took profits from last week's
rallies.
TURKISH SUKUK
Turkey is expected to raise $1-1.5 billion through a
sovereign sukuk that will mark the country's first foray into
the global Islamic bond market, bankers said on Monday.
Demand for the bond, with a maturity of 5-1/2 years, was
already more than $5 billion and was expected to rise further.
Due to be finalised on Tuesday, it will set a benchmark for
future issues by Turkish banks and companies.
ENKA INSAAT
Construction company Enka mandated Bank of America Merrill
Lynch for the examination of strategic options regarding its
stake in construction supplies maker Pimas Plastik. Enka
currently owns 81.65 percent of Pimas.
GARANTI BANK
Garanti Bank said late on Monday it could increase the total
volume of two planned lira-denominated bonds from 750 million
lira to 950 million, depending on demand for the paper.
