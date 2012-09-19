ISTANBUL, Sept 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7890 against the dollar at 0550 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7958 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond finished at 7.32 percent from a previous close of 7.33 percent.

The main share index dipped 0.71 percent to 67,606.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded and the yen fell after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating corporate profits.

Riskier assets, which spiked after the Fed's move, have consolidated this week as investors now contemplate whether global central bank stimulus efforts can revive demand.

U.S. Treasury bond prices rose on Wednesday on bargain hunting. Commodities regained ground in choppy trade, with oil futures and London copper rising. Spot gold steadied.

TURKISH SUKUK

The Treasury raised $1.5 billion from a 5.5-year dollar-denominated sukuk at a rate of 2.803 percent, the Treasury said late on Tuesday. The offering attracted an order book nearly five times the issue size, it said.

