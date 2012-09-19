ISTANBUL, Sept 19 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7890 against the
dollar at 0550 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7958 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
finished at 7.32 percent from a previous close of 7.33 percent.
The main share index dipped 0.71 percent to 67,606.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded and the yen fell after the Bank of
Japan eased monetary policy, following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but concerns remained about
fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating corporate profits.
Riskier assets, which spiked after the Fed's move, have
consolidated this week as investors now contemplate whether
global central bank stimulus efforts can revive demand.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose on Wednesday on bargain
hunting. Commodities regained ground in choppy trade, with oil
futures and London copper rising. Spot gold steadied.
TURKISH SUKUK
The Treasury raised $1.5 billion from a 5.5-year
dollar-denominated sukuk at a rate of 2.803 percent, the
Treasury said late on Tuesday. The offering attracted an order
book nearly five times the issue size, it said.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)