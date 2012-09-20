ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7975 against the dollar at 0503 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7955 late on Wednesday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond rate closed at 7.39 percent, up from a previous close at 7.32 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.72 percent at 67,114 points, underperforming a 0.33 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index, as investors sold for profit taking after the highly anticipated central bank's rate cut decision.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after data indicated little respite for Chinese manufacturers, suggesting growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed further in the third quarter.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses to be down 0.7 percent on the day after the HSBC flash purchasing managers' index was released. It had been down 0.5 percent before the data.

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its latest twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury will aNnounce debt stock data for August (1400 GMT).

TURKCELL

Turkish mobile phone network said that six board members, representing Turkcell Holding, were reappointed, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock exchange late on Thursday.

OLMUKSA

Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said it has signed a deal with Spain's International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of its 43.73 percent stake in its Olmuksa paper unit.

