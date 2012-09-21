ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7945 against the dollar at 0503 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7985 late on Thursday.

The two-year benchmark bond rate rose to 7.47 percent from a previous 7.39 percent.

The main share index fell 0.17 percent to 67,001.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, oil and gold rose and the euro steadied as stimulus measures from central banks continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak economic data. Safe-haven currencies, like the dollar and the yen, were slightly pressured.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan have launched further monetary easing packages, and the European Central Bank recently outlined a scheme to help cap the borrowing costs of highly indebted euro zone members which request assistance. 

YAPI KREDI

The Turkish lender launches a credit-card business in Azerbaijan, where only 5 percent of the population uses cards, hoping to expand the sector by about 50 percent, Zaman newspaper reported.

DEBT STOCK

The central government's gross debt stock rose to 528.1 billion lira at the end of August, Treasury data showed lated on Wednesday.

