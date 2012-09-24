ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7990 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, easing from 1.7954 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.45 percent on Friday, down from Thursday's close at 7.47 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.33 percent at 67,891 points on Friday, in line with a 1 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Riskier assets fell broadly on Monday, dragging down Asian shares, copper and oil but the dollar strengthened as investors shifted their focus to weak economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, with a 1.5 percent drop in its materials sector leading the declines.

ISTANBUL FINANCE SUMMIT

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan will take part in the conference in Istanbul (0600).

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

BOND AUCTION

The Treasury will hold an auction for a new 10-year, fixed-coupon bond, maturing on Sept 14, 2022.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank was scheduled to release capacity utilisation data for September (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank was scheduled to release manufacturing confidence data for September (1130 GMT).

TAX HIKES

Turkey has raised taxes on cars, fuel and alcohol, the government-run Official Gazette reported on Saturday, as part of efforts to reduce a budget deficit that is likely to exceed a year-end government target.

AKDENIZ POWER DISTRIBUTION

The Privatisation Administration said nine investors had applied for pre-qualification in a tender for a block sale of the Akdeniz Elektrik power distribution network.

VAKIFBANK

Deputy Prime Minister Babacan said new measures would be sent to parliament soon transferring to the Treasury the 58.51 percent stake in Vakifbank held by the General Directorate of Foundations.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)