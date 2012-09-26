UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7938 against the dollar at 0501 GMT, easing from 1.7890 late on Monday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.52 percent, down from Monday's close at 7.54 percent.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.77 percent to 67,723.81 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored the country's financing challenges and investors refocused on slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major central bank easing measures, faded.
Flows were also driven by accounting calendar adjustments, with this week seeing the month-end, the end of the July-September quarter, and in Japan, the fiscal first half.
AKBANK
The lender reached a cooperation deal with the Bank of China to provide services to Chinese firms doing business in Turkey.
HATTAT HOLDING
Turkish conglomerate Hattat Holding and Chinese Harbin Electric will build a facility to make parts used in power stations.
AZIMUT-GLOBAL
Italian asset manager Azimut and Turkey's Global Asset Management formed an asset management unit in Turkey, Dunya daily reported.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts