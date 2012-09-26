ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7938 against the dollar at 0501 GMT, easing from 1.7890 late on Monday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.52 percent, down from Monday's close at 7.54 percent.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.77 percent to 67,723.81 points, outperforming a 0.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored the country's financing challenges and investors refocused on slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major central bank easing measures, faded.

Flows were also driven by accounting calendar adjustments, with this week seeing the month-end, the end of the July-September quarter, and in Japan, the fiscal first half.

AKBANK

The lender reached a cooperation deal with the Bank of China to provide services to Chinese firms doing business in Turkey.

HATTAT HOLDING

Turkish conglomerate Hattat Holding and Chinese Harbin Electric will build a facility to make parts used in power stations.

AZIMUT-GLOBAL

Italian asset manager Azimut and Turkey's Global Asset Management formed an asset management unit in Turkey, Dunya daily reported.

