ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7889 against the dollar at 0550 GMT, firming from 1.7930 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond rose to 7.6 percent on Wednesday afternoon from 7.49 percent early in the day and compared with a close of 7.52 percent on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 1.67 percent to 66,675.67 points, underperforming a 1.32 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index. (

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment was vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain and signs of Europe struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.

A recovery in Chinese shares pulled the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan out of the negative territory to trade up 0.5 percent. The index fell to its lowest point since Sept. 14 on Wednesday, wiping out almost all the gains made after markets rallied on the U.S. Federal Reserve's new quantitative easing stimulus to boost job creation.

NATURAL GAS PRICES

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview late on Wednesday the government was obliged to hike natural gas prices and would raise them before the winter.

INTEREST RATES

Erdogan also said in an interview with Kanal 7 that he believed interest rates were high and needed to fall, but noted that the authority to do so rested with the central bank.

G20 CONFERENCE

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to attend a G20 Financial Systemic Risk conference, which will also be attended by a series of foreign central bankers.

(Writing by Daren Butler)