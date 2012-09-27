ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.7889 against the
dollar at 0550 GMT, firming from 1.7930 late on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond
rose to 7.6 percent on Wednesday afternoon
from 7.49 percent early in the day and compared with a close of
7.52 percent on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index fell 1.67 percent to
66,675.67 points, underperforming a 1.32 percent fall in the
MSCI emerging markets index. (
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment was
vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain and signs
of Europe struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its
debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.
A recovery in Chinese shares pulled the MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan out of the
negative territory to trade up 0.5 percent. The index fell to
its lowest point since Sept. 14 on Wednesday, wiping out almost
all the gains made after markets rallied on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's new quantitative easing stimulus to boost job
creation.
NATURAL GAS PRICES
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview late on
Wednesday the government was obliged to hike natural gas prices
and would raise them before the winter.
INTEREST RATES
Erdogan also said in an interview with Kanal 7 that he
believed interest rates were high and needed to fall, but noted
that the authority to do so rested with the central bank.
G20 CONFERENCE
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Central Bank Governor
Erdem Basci to attend a G20 Financial Systemic Risk conference,
which will also be attended by a series of foreign central
bankers.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)