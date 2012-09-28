ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7866 against the dollar at 0503 GMT, firming from 1.7930 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year new benchmark bond rose to 7.6 percent on Wednesday afternoon from 7.49 percent early in the day and compared with a close of 7.52 percent on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 1.67 percent to 66,675.67 points, underperforming a 1.32 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday on optimism economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance.

Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar, the euro and commodities also drifted higher as the dollar remained defensive.

TRADE DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release trade data for August (0700 GMT).

NATURAL GAS PRICES

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday that Turkey will hike natural gas prices by between 10-15 percent in early October.

YAPI KREDI

Yapi Kredi said late on Thursday it had secured a syndicated loan in two tranches, of $322 million at 1.35 percent over Libor and 618 million euros ($795 million) at 1.35 percent over Euribor.

