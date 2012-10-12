ISTANBUL Oct 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8060 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8092 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.59 percent from a Wednesday's close at 7.63 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed up 1.64 percent at 69,577 points, its highest level since May 2011, outperforming a 0.45 percent rise in the emerging markets index. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets.

A rally that had pushed global equities up around 15 percent from the lows of early June stalled this week. Investors were treading carefully with the third quarter reporting season under way and eyes on how J.P. Morgan fares when it posts its results later on Friday in the United States.

SYRIA PLANE

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday a Syrian passenger plane forced to land in Ankara was carrying Russian-made munitions destined for Syria's defence ministry.

IRAQ MANDATE

Turkey's parliament late on Thursday renewed a mandate for another year allowing the government to send troops into northern Iraq in pursuit of Kurdish rebel fighters, despite objections from Baghdad.

PEGASUS

Istanbul-based budget carrier Pegasus Airlines Chairman Ali Sabanci said they have completed a large plane order agreement and will announce new plane orders before year-end, which will be much larger than a previous order of 40 planes and will be delivered in 10 years, daily Dunya reported.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Seda Sezer)