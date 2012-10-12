ISTANBUL Oct 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.8060 against the
dollar at 0510 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8092 late on
Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.59 percent from a Wednesday's close
at 7.63 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed up 1.64 percent at
69,577 points, its highest level since May 2011, outperforming a
0.45 percent rise in the emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on
course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate
earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets.
A rally that had pushed global equities up around 15 percent
from the lows of early June stalled this week. Investors were
treading carefully with the third quarter reporting season under
way and eyes on how J.P. Morgan fares when it posts its
results later on Friday in the United States.
SYRIA PLANE
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said late on Thursday
a Syrian passenger plane forced to land in Ankara was carrying
Russian-made munitions destined for Syria's defence ministry.
IRAQ MANDATE
Turkey's parliament late on Thursday renewed a mandate for
another year allowing the government to send troops into
northern Iraq in pursuit of Kurdish rebel fighters, despite
objections from Baghdad.
PEGASUS
Istanbul-based budget carrier Pegasus Airlines Chairman Ali
Sabanci said they have completed a large plane order agreement
and will announce new plane orders before year-end, which will
be much larger than a previous order of 40 planes and will be
delivered in 10 years, daily Dunya reported.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)