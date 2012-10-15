ISTANBUL Oct 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8120 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.8067 late on Friday.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.04 percent at 69,603 points on Friday, close to its highest since May 2011. The emerging markets index was 0.12 percent up.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.57 percent, virtually unchanged from Thursday's close at 7.59 percent.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season, lifting the safe-haven dollar which in turn undermined commodities. As risk sensitive assets retreated, the dollar index measured against a basket of six major currencies gained 0.4 percent.

TURKEY BANS SYRIAN PLANES

Turkey has banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space as it takes an increasingly firm stance against President Bashar al-Assad, while Syrian rebels said on Sunday they had made more gains in a key province near the Turkish border. Human Rights Watch said Syrian government forces had dropped Russian-made cluster bombs over civilian areas in the past week as they battled to reverse rebel advances, an act which rights groups say can constitute a war crime.

IRAN GAS PIPELINE

The gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey resumed on Sunday, almost a week after it was halted by an explosion in eastern Turkey, Turkey's energy minister said.

JOBLESS DATA

Turkish June-August unemployment data to be released (0700 GMT).

DOGAN ENERJI

Dogan Holding unit Dogan Enerji has signed a deal with Arista Yatirim to buy 60 percent of Full Petrol ve Enerji Yatirimlari, with the value of the shares set at $109 million.

AK PARTY MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to chair a meeting of the party's central administrative board (1100 GMT).

ENERGY CONFERENCE

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz to attend an energy investment and regulation conference (0600 GMT).

